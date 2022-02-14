HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 193,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,203 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $37.81.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.54.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
