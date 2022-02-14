HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 193,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,203 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $37.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HSBC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

