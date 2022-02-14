Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 175,176 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $637.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

