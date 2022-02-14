Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Trading Up 5.1%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,122,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,446 shares of company stock worth $3,098,357 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 938,228 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,175 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

