Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.670 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.89, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

