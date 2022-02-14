PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.83

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 15873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
