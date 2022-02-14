PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.83

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 15873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.