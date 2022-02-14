ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
PRQR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 109,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
