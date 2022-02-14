Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQC. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.