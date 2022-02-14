Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
