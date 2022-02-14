Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.79. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

