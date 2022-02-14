Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.79. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.