Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,069. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

