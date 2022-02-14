Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 200.6% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 128,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $219.55 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.52. The company has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.