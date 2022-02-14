MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $50.79 Average PT from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

MGM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. 221,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

