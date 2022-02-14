Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 26,966 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after buying an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

