Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $125.00

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 36,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
