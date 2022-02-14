Castellan Group Sells 1,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castellan Group cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
