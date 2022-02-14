SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 745,755 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.97.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
