SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 745,755 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.