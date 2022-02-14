-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,041. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

