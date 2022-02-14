Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryanair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

