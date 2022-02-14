Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.58. 99,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.