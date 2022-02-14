Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,624. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

