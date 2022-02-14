Request Reaches Market Cap of $252.33 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Request has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $252.33 million and $14.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00104872 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

