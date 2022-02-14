Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.43. 46,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,410. The company has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

