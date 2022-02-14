21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 4.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 10,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,462,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,876,000 after buying an additional 1,295,947 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,469,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

