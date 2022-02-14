Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.13. 37,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,853,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Mosaic by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,335,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after buying an additional 273,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Mosaic by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 237,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.