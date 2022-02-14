Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 3.7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.13. 37,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,853,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

