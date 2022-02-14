Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 56,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,534,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 390,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

