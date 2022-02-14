Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.11. 16,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About Fortune Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.