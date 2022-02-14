ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.40. 1,421,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,201,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.