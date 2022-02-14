Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 7.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 34,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,921,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $605,157. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

