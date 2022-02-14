Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 7% Higher

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 63.15 and last traded at 62.95. 98,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,125,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.85.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 85.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
