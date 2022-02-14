Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 7% Higher

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 63.15 and last traded at 62.95. 98,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,125,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 85.81.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

