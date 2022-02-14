Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. 56,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,534,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
