Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. 56,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,534,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

