Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. SAP reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SAP by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

