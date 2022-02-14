Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 51,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,114. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

