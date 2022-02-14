Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.33. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

