The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.45. 3,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,172. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

