Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 704,687 VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 704,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VQS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,772. VIQ Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

