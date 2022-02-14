Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.49. 105,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,111,989. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

