Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys 47 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £153.22 ($207.19).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($200.68).

On Monday, December 13th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($202.84).

On Thursday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15).

AJ Bell stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 320.80 ($4.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,006. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.00) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.58).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.