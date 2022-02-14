Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.56), for a total value of £40,120 ($54,252.87).

Richard Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.93), for a total value of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

Lok’nStore Group stock traded down GBX 19.35 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 986.65 ($13.34). 24,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 984.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.82. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,085 ($14.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £295.78 million and a PE ratio of 90.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOK shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.55) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

