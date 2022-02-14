Capital International Sarl Sells 1,380 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $237.52. 14,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,224. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.58. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $182.11 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

