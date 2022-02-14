Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

