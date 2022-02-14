Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 62,915 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

