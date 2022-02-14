Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,630,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 738,897 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.2% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $18,733,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,769,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $574.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.54 and a 200 day moving average of $546.10. The company has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

