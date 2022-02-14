Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,727,000 after purchasing an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

