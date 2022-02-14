Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 6,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,279. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

