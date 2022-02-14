Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 335,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

