Cannell Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up about 2.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Inspired Entertainment worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,986. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

