Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Shake Shack comprises approximately 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,397. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

