IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,987,879 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

