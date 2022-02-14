IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,987,879 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.
IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.