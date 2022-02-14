Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,997. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

