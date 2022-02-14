Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 10.6%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $20.36. 35,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,647,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,930,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

